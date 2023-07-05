Speaker affirms Bahraini-American strategic partnership

Speaker Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam received Senator Rick Scott, Member of United States Senate Committee on Armed Services.

The meeting discussed means of strengthening the strategic Bahraini-US ties and the development it has seen at all levels.

It also reviewed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation.

The speaker affirmed the legislative branch’s keenness to strengthen bilateral relations under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Source: Bahrain News Agency