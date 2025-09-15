Space42 and Viasat to Launch Equatys Venture with Access to World’s Largest Coordinated Spectrum Block for Global Direct to Device Services

Enables global delivery of D2D services wherever terrestrial networks are not available

Creates industry-first space tower company model, implementing shared space and ground Non-Terrestrial-Network (NTN) infrastructure, lowering capital costs and improving spectrum utilization for all participants

Facilitates evolution of existing Mobile Satellite Services to a 5G network environment

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, and Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite and secure communications, today announced they intend to form Equatys, a jointly held entity, to enable global Direct-to-Device (D2D) services and evolving existing and planned Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) to a 5G network environment.

Equatys is expected to unite satellite and terrestrial networks leveraging a 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Release compliant platform accessible to standard smartphones and IoT devices, extending service to billions of people and devices worldwide. Anticipated to be capable of supporting well over 100 MHz of harmonized MSS spectrum already allocated across more than 160 markets, the venture is expected to establish a foundation for reliable global communications with commercial rollout targeted within 3 years.

Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director, Space42, and Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services, Space 42, co-said, “Equatys will achieve what the satellite industry has pursued for decades: combining the scale of terrestrial networks with the efficiency of space. The promise of universal connectivity is now becoming a reality. Backed by global spectrum, proven technology, and strong partners, Equatys represents infrastructure built to power societies and transform economies worldwide.”

Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat, said, “Equatys will uniquely make possible a shared multi-orbit network of scale with standards-based open architecture to address the significant D2D and next-generation MSS market opportunity. By leveraging high performance transparent satellite architectures and shared infrastructure, the network will deliver cost efficient capacity and use 5G New Radio standards evolving the existing deployed MSS services including, for example, the safety of air, land, and sea.”

TowerCo Infrastructure Model

Equatys will operate as a lean infrastructure provider using a shared multi-tenant model that reduces redundant investments while delivering cost-efficient capacity to ecosystem participants. This approach complements terrestrial networks and creates sustainable growth opportunities across the industry.

The venture will create a win-win playing field for all stakeholders rather than a winner-takes-all alternative. By offering a compelling proposition through shared multi-orbit infrastructure, participants will benefit from scale advantages while reducing individual investment risk. The platform is designed to enable operators to grow profitably, allow governments to own and operate infrastructure to maintain national data sovereignty, and allow local space industries to participate in space and ground technology development and manufacturing. The 5G open architecture platform will be developed in alignment with 3GPP framework. Equatys will operate and manage as a neutral “space tower” company providing the lowest-cost space and ground infrastructure that licensed operators can share, allowing multiple independent operators to utilize on a single global system the spectrum blocks that are currently used on separate satellite systems.

Investment Framework

From an investment perspective, the venture is expected to benefit from agreements that make 5G New Radio (NR)-capable, capital-intensive space and ground infrastructure available at the lowest cost to regional and global licensed operators around the world. The model is anticipated to offer financial investors infrastructure-grade returns with equity appreciation potential, while phased equity offerings will allow additional strategic and financial partners to participate as the system scales.

Strategic Governance and Global Sustainability

Equatys will provide nations with secure, standards-based infrastructure that work with their existing systems and offer sovereign deployment options.

Space sustainability principles guide the design to minimize orbital footprint while maximizing use of space resources.

This announcement follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Space42 and Viasat in March 2025, advancing from technical and commercial studies into an agreement to form a jointly-owned infrastructure company, subject to customary conditions.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai ; follow us on X: @space42ai

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered in the U.S. and in other countries to Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Legal Notice and Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements—identified by terms such as “expect,” “will,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “designed,” “target” or similar—are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the formation of Equatys; the enabling of global D2D services, including the timing of commercial rollout; the design, business model, features, performance and benefits of the Equatys solution; the investment framework, including expected benefits, risks and returns; the closing of definitive agreements, including the satisfaction of regulatory and other closing conditions; and plans, objectives and strategies for future operations. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks and uncertainties related to the formation of Equatys and closing of definitive agreements, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; the failure to satisfy the closing conditions on a timely basis or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, launch, operational or deployment failure or degradation in satellite performance; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers, suppliers or ecosystem partners; the ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; increasing levels of competition in target markets; the ability for Equatys to successfully implement its business plan on the anticipated timeline or at all; regulatory risks; and other risks affecting the communications and direct-to-device industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the parties disclaim any obligation to update them. Assurance cannot be given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should avoid being placed on them. This announcement constitutes neither a financial promotion nor an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

Contact Information:

Nermeen Negm

Vice President of Communications at Space42

[email protected]

Scott Goryl

Head of Corporate Communications and Commercial Services

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001127912