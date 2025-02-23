Somali Interior Minister Seeks Enhanced Security Partnership with Libya

Tripoli: The Somali Interior Minister has expressed a keen interest in strengthening the security partnership between Somalia and Libya. This development emerged during a meeting held today with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Public Affairs, Major General “Mahmoud Saeed,” and the Somali Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and National Reconciliation, along with his accompanying delegation. The discussions were attended by Major General “Abdul Wahid Abdul Samad,” the Director of the Office of the Minister of Interior, and several other security leaders.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance security cooperation between the two nations, with particular emphasis on preparing for the signing of joint agreements in the fields of security and combating terrorism. The Somali Minister articulated his country’s desire to fortify the security partnership with Libya, reflecting a mutual interest in addressing shared security challenges.

The discussions were complemented by a field tour for the Somali delegation, which included visits to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Agency. These visits provided the delegation with insights into the facilities and operations of Libya’s security infrastructure.

In a gesture of goodwill and appreciation for the Somali Minister’s efforts in supporting security cooperation, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior presented him with the shield of the Ministry of Interior. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the deep bilateral relations between the two countries and the importance of ongoing joint coordination in the security domain.