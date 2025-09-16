SILQFi Launches Omni Following Acquisition of OXO

Omni Delivers Embedded Financing at Scale, Powering Every Step of the Merchant Journey, from Procurement to Sales

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SILQFi, on a mission to build the financial rails for small businesses to grow, today announced the launch of Omni, a new platform designed to embed finance directly into the everyday operations of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), following its acquisition of OXO, a key player in the Saudi POS market.

The platform integrates point-of-sale, procurement, payments, and real-time credit access into a single interface. It aims to streamline merchant workflows, from sourcing inventory to managing cash flow, while improving access to capital through embedded financial tools.

Omni builds on OXO’s existing base of over 10,000 merchants across sectors including retail, hospitality, restaurants, e-commerce sellers, wholesalers, and local distributors, with more than SAR 7 billion in transactions already processed through the system. With Omni, SILQFi embeds financial infrastructure directly into this operational backbone, allowing merchants to automate inventory reordering, access dynamic credit lines based on real-time sales, and offer flexible payment terms without the need for external parties, added paperwork, or collection risks. Crucially, all of this happens within the merchant’s natural workflow, no toggling between platforms or third-party tools.

One of Omni’s most significant innovations is its ability to capture offline transaction data, long ignored by traditional lenders, which boosts credit visibility for micro and small enterprises.

“Traditional financial institutions often overlook the rich, real-time data flowing through POS systems – data that reveals the true rhythm and reliability of small businesses,” said Mohammed Aldossary, CEO of SILQFi. “With Omni, we’re changing that. By harnessing this untapped data, we’re improving credit visibility and enabling fairer access to capital through embedded financial tools designed around the merchant’s workflow.”

SILQFi has already partnered with SAB and HSBC to enable data-driven lending solutions for SMEs. This comes as Saudi Arabia pushes toward its national goal of increasing SME lending to 20% of bank portfolios by 2030. With 1.3 million SMEs in the country, 87% of which are classified as micro-enterprises, Omni directly addresses the financing gap estimated at SAR 650 billion.

“At OXO, we’ve always focused on perfecting the cash flow experience for our merchants,” said Ali Alhazmi, Co-founder and CEO of OXO. “As they grew, they needed more than just operational tools, they needed access to credit. Partnering with SILQFi has allowed us to meet that need at scale. Omni isn’t just a POS anymore, it’s the engine of merchant momentum.”

The platform also ensures compliance with Saudi Arabia’s e-invoicing mandate and supports the unique needs of different industries, whether managing orders, issuing ZATCA-compliant invoices, or synchronizing procurement, sales, and credit.

Omni marks the beginning of SILQFi’s broader regional expansion. While the initial rollout focuses on Saudi Arabia, the platform will serve as a gateway into SILQFi’s wider embedded financial ecosystem, aimed at connecting the Gulf with key markets across Emerging Asia.

