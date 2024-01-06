Saqqara antiquities: Tombs discovered at rocky edge date back to Greek age, 2nd dynasty

Director of the Saqqara Antiquities Area Mohamed Youssef said the new archaeological discovery in the area located at the rocky edge in Saqqara is dating back to different eras. The discovery includes a rocky tomb that is dating back to the Romanian age and another small cemetery from the Second Dynasty age, he added in televised remarks on Saturday 06/01/2024. Archaeological excavations in the area are made by a joint Egyptian-Japanese mission in the area, according to him. The newly-discovered tombs contain some artifacts and statues that represent the Egyptian artistic work in the Greek-Romanian era, he said, adding they also include some buildings that are set up above one of the tombs and some wooden coffins. Source: State Information Service Egypt