SALAM MEETS WITH HIS QATARI COUNTERPART IN DOHA, BOTH AGREE TO ACTIVATE JOINT COMMITTEE

Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, held a meeting today with the Qatari Minister of Trade and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, at the ministry's headquarters in Doha. During the meeting, bilateral relations between both countries and aspects of joint cooperation were reviewed, especially in the commercial, investment, and industrial fields. Trade policies between the two countries were also discussed and it was agreed to activate the Lebanese-Qatari joint committee in preparation for holding a meeting early next year. Source: National news agency - Lebanon

