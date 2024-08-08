Rediscover Da Nang with series of new experiences

With the Michelin guide’s debut in Da Nang, vibrant shows at Ba Na Hills, and nightly fireworks illuminating the city centre, Da Nang’s tourism landscape is transforming in 2024.

DA NANG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 August 2024 – According to a report by the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, the most common length of stay for visitors to Da Nang is three to four nights. It’s no coincidence that Da Nang consistently ranks among the top destinations with the highest attractiveness index in Viet Nam.

A new culinary hotspot of the world

After debuting in Viet Nam with two destinations, Ha Noi and HCM City in 2023, the Michelin Guide generated a buzz in June 2024 by announcing the first-ever list of selected restaurants in Da Nang, including two Michelin-starred establishments.

One of the greatest pleasures for food lovers is queuing up to try all the restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide. The Michelin Selected award highlights 19 dining establishments in Da Nang, including Banh Xeo Ba Duong, Bun Cha Ca Ba Hoa, Luk Lak, Madame Lan…. Additionally, the Bib Gourmand award honours Bun Cha Ca Hon, Thia Go, Hai San Be Ni….

However, the turning point for Da Nang’s cuisine lies in the two Michelin-starred restaurants. La Maison 1888, located within the renowned InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, earned one star. This restaurant was honored by CNN in the top 10 restaurants in the world in 2016. Architectural Digest magazine voted the restaurant as one of the world’s 10 most beautiful restaurants.

Notably, 2024 marks the first time a Vietnamese restaurant, Nen Danang, received a Michelin Green Star.

A “giant outdoor theatre” on Ba Na Hills

Having garnered international fame for its Golden Bridge, one of Viet Nam’s most iconic tourist attractions, Sun World Ba Na Hills continues to enchant visitors this summer with its one-of-a-kind and frequent shows. Therefore, Ba Na Hills is also known as the “giant outdoor theatre.”

Visitors can experience world-class shows throughout the day and night, including roller skating performances at the central church square, “Search for the Beer King” activity, Bestival festival, South American fire dance and campfire shows each evening and the Cabaret Plus 18+ show featuring Thailand transgender beauty queens.

Rounding out the experience are Soloist stages throughout Ba Na Hills, featuring top circus artists from around the world.

This year, Sun World Ba Na Hills introduces a show combining 12 art forms, featuring hundreds of international artists. Fairy Blossom is performed daily at 11am at Noel Plaza Square (except Tuesdays).

The show gathers top stars from the world’s circus, including Domitil Aillot, the world’s top male pole circus artist; the famous twin stars of Cirque du Soleil, Crystal Ladies with magical legs, once stirred up The Ellen Show; hand-balancing circus artist Oleg Izossimov; aerial silk queen Olga Moreva; and Anastasia Popsulys – a young contortionist acclaimed for her exceptional talent.

Visitors can also enjoy an exclusive “The Ba Na Hills Experience” package at Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills, valid until September 30, 2024. This offer includes a one-night stay in a Superior room with buffet breakfast, an 18-hole golf round at Ba Na Hills Golf Club, round-trip cable car tickets, a buffet dinner at La Crique restaurant, a 10% discount on dining services, a complimentary Deluxe room upgrade (subject to availability), a free bottle of sparkling wine upon check-in, and exclusive early morning visits to the Golden Bridge. Alternatively, guests staying at Novotel Danang Premier Han River can opt for a room and cable car combo starting at VND3,760,000 (USD150).

Nightly fireworks art shows

Launched in late June, the multi-experience show Symphony of River, featuring nightly fireworks, has drawn thousands of visitors to Da Nang’s new “entertainment district” – Da Nang Downtown.

Symphony of River takes place at 8.30pm every night on stage by the Han River, which features performances by over 100 international artists, including 20 world champion Jetski & Flyboard athletes. The shows highlight is a seven-minute fireworks display with never-before-seen effects imported from China.

In less than two months since its debut, the show has continuously sold out. Lucky ticket holders describe it as the best show they’ve ever seen in Da Nang.

The largest puppet theatre in Central Viet Nam

Visitors to Da Nang can explore Vietnamese culture at the largest puppet theatre in Central Viet Nam – Au O Theatre.

The theatre, with a capacity of about 600 seats, is located within the Da Nang Downtown complex. The Vietnamese Puppetry (Roi Viet) show is performed by artists from the Vietnam National Puppet Theatre in Ha Noi. It combines over 1,000 years of traditional water puppetry and land puppetry, integrating folktales with contemporary art elements and showcasing the beauty of Viet Nam’s culture and people.