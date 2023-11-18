“RAMGAVAR” ANNOUNCES ITS SUPPORT FOR ARMY CHIEF’S MANDATE EXTENSION

The executive body of the Ramgavar Party held its regular meeting this morning at the party's general headquarters in Saifi, where discussions touched on latest hour issues in the country and the region. After the meeting, the party announced in a statement, 'Given the current circumstances in the country and the region and to prevent a vacuum in the leadership of the most important security institution, which is the Lebanese Army, we support the mandate extension of Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, until the election of a new President of the Republic.' Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

