Presidential Council Extends The Curfew For Ten Days From Six In The Evening Until Six In The Morning The Following Day

Tripoli- The Presidential Council of the Accord Government renewed, Wednesday, the extension of the curfew from six o’clock in the evening until six o’clock in the morning of the following day, and for a period of ten days, starting from Thursday, 28 May. This came in Resolution No. 375 of 2020 issued by the Council, and published on the page of the Information Office of the Presidential Council on the social networking site Facebook.

Source: Libya News Agency