Presidential Council Extends The Curfew For Ten Days From Six In The Evening Until Six In The Morning The Following Day

Breaking news
- ticket title
- Amid COVID-19, Strong Multilateral System Key to Delivering for World’s Most Vulnerable, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Tells Security Council
- Libyan trafficker’s family kill 30 migrants in revenge, says government, UN
- The Supreme Council Of Libyan Tribes Welcomes The Position Of The Algerian Leadership For Calling For A Meeting Between The Libyan Parties
- The Brussels International Center Organizes A Conference To Discuss The Libyan Crisis
- Russian-Italian Agreement On The Importance Of Stopping Armed Escalation In Libya
Presidential Council Extends The Curfew For Ten Days From Six In The Evening Until Six In The Morning The Following DayMay 29, 2020
Tripoli- The Presidential Council of the Accord Government renewed, Wednesday, the extension of the curfew from six o’clock in the evening until six o’clock in the morning of the following day, and for a period of ten days, starting from Thursday, 28 May. This came in Resolution No. 375 of 2020 issued by the Council, and published on the page of the Information Office of the Presidential Council on the social networking site Facebook.
Source: Libya News Agency
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.