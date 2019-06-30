- ticket title
- President of Presidency Council Meets Minister of Finance
- Ministry of Economy: No exclusions or other mechanisms to import goods since beginning of economic reforms
- Minister of Interior discusses with Social Affairs Minister restoring back premises of Social Solidarity
- Air ambulance carries out over 65 flights carrying 286 emergency cases
- General Assembly Adopts Texts on Torture-Free Trade, Assisting Terrorism Victims, Anniversary of Cairo Population Conference
President of Presidency Council Meets Minister of FinanceJune 30, 2019
Tripoli- President of Presidency Council, Fayez A sarraj met Sunday with Minister of Finance, Faraj Bumattari. Media Office of President said the meeting covered the financial and economic file and securing needs of the public and disbursement of salaries on time. Al Sarraj underlined the need to speed up financial measures pertaining to basic services to the public and requirements of the emergency committee that include file of the wounded and the displaced, and public service utilities besides needs of municipalities.
Source: Libya News Agency