President al-Assad congratulates Armenian Orthodox denomination on Christmas

Damascus, þCommissioned by President Bashar al-Assad, Secretary General of the Republic's Presidency, Mansour Azzam visited Saturday Primate of the diocese of the Armenian Church in Damascus, Bishop Armash Nalbandian. Azzam conveyed President al-Assad's congratulations and good wishes on Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, the messenger of love and peace. Nalbandian expressed his thanks to President al-Assad for his generous gesture, invoking God to protect Syria and its people. Nalbandian pointed out the crimes of genocide and displacement committed by the Zionist enemy against the brotherly Palestinian people. The Armenian Orthodox denomination celebrates Christmasþ on January, 6th every year. A mass was held today at Mar Sarkis Armenian Orthodox Church in Damascus presided by Bishop Armash Nalbandian. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency