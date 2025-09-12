Polygon Labs and Cypher Capital Expand Institutional Access to POL Across the Middle East

Dubai – September 12, 2025 – Polygon Labs , the core development team behind the Polygon ecosystem, has joined forces with Cypher Capital , a global investment firm specializing in digital assets and Web3 innovation, to expand institutional access to POL, Polygon’s native token. Following its recent acquisition of a significant POL position, Cypher Capital will collaborate with Polygon Labs on structured strategies enabling institutional investors to gain exposure, generate yield, and bolster the network’s growth and security.

As part of the initiative, Cypher Capital and Polygon Labs will host institutional roundtables and exclusive events to raise awareness of POL among leading financial institutions and family offices.

As digital assets mature into investable categories with measurable output, POL gives institutions direct participation in a network powering diverse Web3 applications, aligning long-term capital with long-term protocol value.

Increasingly viewed as foundational blockchain infrastructure, POL is being translated into institutional-grade opportunities, offering allocators real yield through direct engagement with Polygon’s economic engine.

Cypher Capital will channel institutional capital into POL strategies, boost liquidity on major venues, and simplify token exposure for limited partners and asset managers, emphasizing efficiency, simplicity, and long-term alignment.

Aishwary Gupta, Global Head – Payments, Exchanges & RWA at Polygon Labs said, “We are seeing sustained demand from institutional investors for yield-generating digital assets backed by real network activity. Cypher Capital understands how to navigate both the traditional and decentralized finance landscapes, and their role will be instrumental in expanding institutional participation in POL.”

Harsh Agarwal, Investment Director at Cypher Capital, said, “Polygon continues to be one of the most important and scalable blockchain networks in the market. This initiative reflects our belief that infrastructure-level assets like POL are becoming increasingly relevant to institutional portfolios.”

The initiative supports Polygon Labs’ broader strategy to make the protocol more accessible to professional capital. Improvements to core technologies such as Polygon PoS and Agglayer are enabling new use cases for stablecoins, real-world assets, and cross-chain execution. Upcoming infrastructure enhancements, including the gigagas upgrade, are expected to deliver transaction finality in under five seconds and scale throughput well beyond current levels.

