Political Agreement Proposals Bridging Committee Virtually Convenes Tomorrow.

Tripoli, The UN Support Mission in Libya UNSMIL announced that the LPDF Proposals Bridging Committee has held its third virtual meeting today to consider four proposals, submitted by its members, for the constitutional basis for the holding of the elections on 24 December.

Members discussed ways to bridge remaining differences on the existing Legal Committee draft and will continue discussion on Monday to be able to submit a consolidated proposal or more to the LPDF plenary for its consideration and decision, the Mission added.

UNSMIL stressed the criticality of time and that the constitutional basis is overdue for the adoption of the necessary electoral framework to enable the holding of elections in accordance with the LPDF Roadmap and Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021).

The President of the High National Election Commission Emad Al Sayeh has set a final deadline for the constitutional basis to be delivered, after expiry of the first one on July 1st without agreement of LPDF on a constitutional basis for holding the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Source: Libyan News Agency