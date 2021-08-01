GNA Interior Minister Discuss With EU Mission In Libya Prospects Of Cooperation.

Tripoli, GNA Interior Minister Khalid Mazen discussed in a meeting with the EU Mission representatives prospects of cooperation between the two sides, the election file, conflict prevention through the ad hoc plan prepared by the Ministry to secure the forthcoming elections.

The meeting also focused on the opening of the coastal highway, and the role of the Ministry of Interior in the implementation of 5+5 Military Committee outcome.

The Ministry of Interior was the first to unify its components in accordance with the Political Agreement, Mazen said, reaffirming Ministry’s commitment to combat illegal migration.

Source: Libyan News Agency