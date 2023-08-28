PM Stresses The Importance Of Coordination Between Islamic Countries To Confront Deviant Ideas

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani stressed the importance of coordination between Islamic countries to confront deviant ideas that try to infiltrate Arab and Islamic societies.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated: "Al-Sudani received the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha."

It added, "Al-Sudani and Taha discussed the challenges facing Islamic societies due to hate speech."

The Prime Minister stressed Iraq's clear stance towards insulting sanctities and the Holy Qur'an, referring to the government's executive steps regarding preparing a draft law against hatred./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2023 Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.