PM Stresses The Importance Of Coordination Between Islamic Countries To Confront Deviant Ideas

Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani stressed the importance of coordination between Islamic countries to confront deviant ideas that try to infiltrate Arab and Islamic societies.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated: "Al-Sudani received the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha."

It added, "Al-Sudani and Taha discussed the challenges facing Islamic societies due to hate speech."

The Prime Minister stressed Iraq's clear stance towards insulting sanctities and the Holy Qur'an, referring to the government's executive steps regarding preparing a draft law against hatred./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency