PM Stresses The Importance Of Coordination Between Islamic Countries To Address Deviant Ideas / More

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Al-Sudani, received today, Monday, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, according to a statement by Al-Sudani's office, they discussed a number of issues and challenges facing Arab and Islamic societies due to hate speech and some practices that insult beliefs, religions and sanctities.

Al-Sudani welcomed the guest delegation and expressed his thanks to the Secretary-General of the Organization for accepting the invitation and visiting Iraq. He also appreciated the position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in responding quickly to Iraq's invitation to hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Islamic countries, noting: "Iraq's clear position towards insulting the sanctities and the Holy Qur'an came from its Islamic constants and an expression of its legal commitment."

He referred to the government's executive steps in preparing a draft law against hatred, which Iraq would adopt and submit to international organizations and forums.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of coordination between Islamic countries to confront deviant ideas that try to infiltrate Arab and Islamic societies and affect the ideas of young people in them, explaining that Iraq has suffered from extremism and terrorism for many years, and its people were able to overcome it and confront any attempts aimed at fueling hatred and violence. .

He referred to Iraq's natural and pivotal role in bringing the views of the Islamic countries in the region closer together, and its conviction that dialogue is the best way to face the many common challenges. He also called for the need to play a role in confronting the difficult situation that brotherly Sudan is going through, and ending the suffering of its people.

The Prime Minister announced Iraq's agreement to establish a regional headquarters for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the capital, Baghdad./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency