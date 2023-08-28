PM Directs Security Forces To Prevent Transgressions On The Lands Designated For The Fourth Ring Road Project

Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani directed the security forces to prevent any transgressions that might occur on the lands allocated for the fourth ring road project to Baghdad.

A statement by the media office of the Prime Minister stated: "Al-Sudani chaired a meeting dedicated to discussing the fourth ring road to the capital, Baghdad, and the proposed designs for (Dora-Yousefia) road."

Al-Sudani directed the competent authorities to specify the vision in light of which this road will be implemented, the type of buildings that will be on both sides of it, and directed the security forces to prevent any transgressions that may occur on the lands allocated for this project.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the proposed designs for the fourth ring road in Baghdad presented by the advisory team, directing to hold a meeting between the competent technical authorities in order to determine the requirements for implementing the first phase of this strategic project./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

