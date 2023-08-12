Parliamentary Finance Committee Calls For An Inventory Of All State Real Estate And Its Classification

The Finance Committee, chaired by Atwan Al-Atwani, and in the presence of a number of its members, hosted today, Saturday, the Director General of the State Real Estate Department, Nadia Rasheed, and the Assistant Director General, Alia Nizar to discuss the state real estate file.

A statement by the House of Representatives Media Department stated that "the chairman of the committee confirmed that" there are a number of observations that constitute a great responsibility that necessitate following up on the department's procedures regarding them.

He stressed "the need to develop a feasibility study for investing the lands belonging to the state in order to reach results that are in the public interest," revealing that "many projects have stopped due to the failure to conclude contracts for their implementation by the concerned authorities, calling for a clear vision for the institution to benefit from these real estate for the public treasury."

For her part, Director General of the State Real Estate Department, Nadia Rasheed, confirmed, "Work is going on to solve the existing problems according to steps to be taken," adding that "proposals are put in place to amend the internal system of the department, revealing an inventory and initial inventory of real estate, while the final inventory is done in coordination with the real estate registry."

She stated "we are working to complete the system to solve a lot of red tape and eliminate corruption, based on the law and acting in the public interest."

She stressed "finding a clear mechanism for investing state lands and how to use them according to the economic vision, as well as a feasibility study to determine the rental of residential real estate, finding an economic philosophy in the rental process, and the exploitation of unoccupied lands, in addition to the importance of carrying out administrative reforms in the State Real Estate Department, in order to development of this sector.

The committee requested "an inventory of all state real estate and its classification, as part of the non-oil revenues, in addition to the revenues generated from renting those real estate."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency