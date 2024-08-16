General

Occupation army orders evacuation of new neighborhoods in southern and central Gaza

The Israeli occupation army today ordered the evacuation of new neighborhoods north of Khan Yunis and east of Deir al-Balah, in the southern and central Gaza Strip, respectively.

The army ordered citizens to evacuate areas in the eastern districts of Deir al-Balah, the al-Qarara, al-Mawasi, al-Nasser and al-Jalaa areas, and Hamad City.

Israeli media outlets reported that the occupation army decided to reduce the boundaries of the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone, ordering residents of several areas in the southern Gaza Strip to evacuate.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that families in the besieged Gaza Strip continue to be forced to flee. However, there’s nowhere safe for displaced people to go.–WAFA

