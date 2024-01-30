Nuant Partners with Aisot to Advance AI-Driven Portfolio Management

Innovative Integration Elevates Standards in Digital Asset Risk Management

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Nuant, a leading risk management firm for institutional digital asset investors, today announced a strategic partnership with Aisot Technologies, an AI-powered portfolio optimization specialist. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in sophisticated financial tools, elevating risk assessment and strategy performance for institutional investors.

On one side, Nuant elevates digital asset management with its state-of-the-art Risk Management Hub. Its comprehensive platform offers a unified view of all digital asset investments, covering exchanges, DeFi protocols, and on-chain wallets, across multiple asset classes. At its core, Nuant provides institutional-grade risk analytics, delivering deep insights for effective risk evaluation and strategic decision-making.



On the other hand, Aisot's technology enables investors to extensively fine-tune strategies and maximize returns. Its advanced AI analyzes market trends and user preferences, offering personalized portfolio recommendations. The comprehensive suite of statistical tools further aids in informed decision-making, enhancing investment performance.



Combining Nuant's deep industry knowledge with Aisot's cutting-edge AI technology, this partnership is set to deliver a new level of efficiency in portfolio management. Nuant's clients will soon benefit from real-time portfolio allocation and rebalancing recommendations, along with insightful performance projections, all powered by AI insights.

"Our alliance with Aisot marks a critical point in our journey towards AI-driven insights for portfolio optimization and optimal decision-making," stated Rachid Ajaja, Founder & CEO of Nuant. "We are committed to putting our clients at the center and bringing the latest technologies that will benefit them. The incorporation of Aisot's technology into our platform will provide our clients with cutting-edge tools, transforming their approach to digital asset investment and focusing on both risk management and portfolio performance."

Stefan Klauser, Co-Founder and CEO of Aisot, commented: "We're pleased to partner with Nuant, aligning our AI expertise with their risk management capabilities. This collaboration is a practical step towards enhancing portfolio management for digital assets. Our AI technology, combined with Nuant's comprehensive platform, aims to offer more precise and effective tools for our clients. This is about creating real value through smarter, data-driven investment decisions in the digital asset market."

This partnership between Nuant and Aisot sets new industry benchmarks in digital asset risk management, reinforcing Nuant's position as the leader in advanced financial services within the digital asset world.

About Nuant:

Nuant is redefining digital asset management. Our Risk Management Hub is a comprehensive solution, offering a unified view of investments across exchanges, DeFi protocols, and on-chain wallets. We focus on delivering actionable insights from complex data, empowering informed, strategic decision-making. Continuously innovating, Nuant provides efficiency and a strategic edge in the ever-evolving digital asset landscape.

About Aisot Technologies:

Aisot Technologies AG , an official spin-off of ETH Zurich, empowers asset managers to generate risk-adjusted returns with customized investment strategies that adapt to clients' unique preferences across markets, leveraging generative AI and bespoke financial products. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Aisot maintains a network of partners and associates throughout Europe and the U.S.

Avishay Litani

pr@marketacross.com

SOURCE: Nuant