Nord Anglia Education students achieve 10 per cent higher than global average in IBDP

Students from the 34 NAE schools which offered the diploma achieved an average diploma score of 33 points out of 45 for the 2018/2019 academic year, surpassing the 2018 global average of 30.

More than 130 students across the family of schools achieved more than 40 points in the IBDP, which is the level of attainment required to gain admission to the world’s elite universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard and Stanford.

Nord Anglia Education chief executive Andrew Fitzmaurice said the outstanding results demonstrate NAE’s commitment to providing transformational learning opportunities for every child.

“Our students achieve more than ever thought possible and continue to exceed global averages,” Mr Fitzmaurice said.

“At NAE we aim to help students reach their full potential and equip them with the skills and mind-set to thrive in a changing world. Congratulations are due not only to our students, but also to our dedicated, world-leading teaching staff who have helped contribute to these tremendous results.”

A total of 1269 students sat the IB Diploma examination this year, up 10 per cent over last year. This increase reflects Nord Anglia Education’s rapid global growth and the enhanced appetite from parents for the programme.

The highest performing school within the Nord Anglia Education network was the British International School Shanghai, Puxi, which achieved an average diploma score of 36.5. This was closely followed by Nord Anglia International School Dubai with an average score of 36.4 and the British International School, Ho Chi Minh City, with an average score of 35.5.

“I’m delighted to see Nord Anglia International School Dubai achieve such a high average diploma score of 36.4 in its very first year of offering the diploma at the graduate level,” Mr Fitzmaurice said.

As a testament to the Nord Anglia difference in education, a total of four students achieved a perfect score of 45 this year.

Michael Tang from The Village School, Oliver Cohen from the British International School of Chicago, South Loop, Christian Contreras from the British School Warsaw and Lorcan Moore from the British

International School of Houston all achieved perfect scores.

“This is an incredible achievement for these four students as only 0.4 per cent of students worldwide received full marks this year on the IBDP,” Mr Fitzmaurice said.

Nord Anglia Education Group Education Director Andy Puttock said he was proud of the NAE students who, through their dedication, achieved results that exceed global averages for the IB Diploma.

“Our IB-offering schools have achieved great success this academic year and we wish our graduating seniors a fantastic summer as they begin preparing for life after leaving their Nord Anglia school,” Mr Puttock said.

Nord Anglia Education’s overall pass rate this academic year was 93.2 per cent, compared to the global average rate in 2018 of 78 per cent.

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, commonly referred to as the IBDP, is a two-year education programme for students age 16-19. The programme is a widely accepted and recognised qualification for entry into higher education and universities worldwide.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education is the world’s leading premium schools organisation, with campuses located across 28 countries in the Americas, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East. Together, our 61 schools educate more than 61,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We are driven by one unifying philosophy: we are ambitious for our schools, students, teachers, staff and communities, and we inspire every child who attends a Nord Anglia Education school to achieve more than they ever imagined possible.

