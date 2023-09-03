“NO ALTERNATIVE TO THE STATE, NO MATTER HOW POWERFUL OR CAPABLE ANY PARTY IS,” AFFIRMS ABU FAOUR

Member of the 'Democratic Gathering" parliamentary bloc, MP Wael Abu Faour, said that Lebanon's Mountain will be decorated on September 8 with the visit of Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, to Al-Mukhtara, marking the anniversary of the reconciliation of the mountain, "to emphasize its meanings and positive outcome, with the return of reconstruction and the social fabric, which we hope will be an illumanating point on the path to a general and comprehensive reconciliation."

Abu Faour empahsized that 'there is no alternative to dialogue to elect a president of the republic,' adding that 'there is no alternative to the state, no matter how powerful or capable any party of us is, and this is what the economic and social crisis has proven, especially in its health aspect.'

Abu Faour's words came during the opening of a Progressive Socialist Party center in the town of Ain Hersha in the Rashaya District on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon