NDCC Records 342 New CoronaVirus Infections

Tripoli- – The National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) has issued a daily CoronaVirus update in Libya for Wednesday Dec.30. The NDCC said it received 2868 samples for PCR testing, 2526 have turned out to be negative, and 342 positive. The NDCC Communication Committee said the Centre has recorded 834 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings to 100277 the total CoronaVirus cases in Libya, of which 26692 active cases, 70412 recoveries and 1478 deaths.

Source: Libya News Agency