- Pashagha Meets Committee Assigned With Integrating Fighters In Presence Of Commanders
- President Of HNEC Briefs Head Of Information Corporation On Steps Taken By The Commission In Anticipation Of Next Year’s Elections
- GNA Minister Of Defence And Chief Of Staff Inspect Al Khoms Marine Base
- NDCC Records 342 New CoronaVirus Infections
- Ambassadors Of United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom And France Renew Support For Political Talks
December 31, 2020
Tripoli- – The National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) has issued a daily CoronaVirus update in Libya for Wednesday Dec.30. The NDCC said it received 2868 samples for PCR testing, 2526 have turned out to be negative, and 342 positive. The NDCC Communication Committee said the Centre has recorded 834 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings to 100277 the total CoronaVirus cases in Libya, of which 26692 active cases, 70412 recoveries and 1478 deaths.
Source: Libya News Agency
