MULTIPLE ATTACKS BY ISRAELI ENEMY ON MARJAYOUN DISTRICT

Marjayoun – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy targeted this evening the town of Kfar Kila with artillery shelling and machine-gun sweeping, and the town of Khiam with phosphorous shells.

The surroundings of Mays al-Jabal Governmental Hospital and its outer wall were also targeted by artillery shelling, in addition to a combing operation from the Miskvam settlement targeting the town of Adeisseh which led to a fire breaking out in the area from the Awaidah hill side.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon

