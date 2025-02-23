MP Al-Fakhri: African Parliament Endorses Libyan Initiative to Support Palestinian Cause

Midrand: Representative Youssef Al-Fakhri announced that the African Parliament has embraced a Libyan proposal to dedicate a session to affirm its support for the Palestinian cause and reject any threats or sanctions impacting African countries due to their stance on this issue.

According to Libyan News Agency, this development occurred during Representative Al-Fakhri’s participation as a member of the African Parliament and President of the North African Group in the joint meeting of the African Parliament Office, recently convened in Midrand, South Africa.

House of Representatives spokesperson Abdullah Blihaq stated in a press release that the meeting concentrated on discussing the agenda for the session concerning the meetings of permanent committees and regional groups. The discussion also addressed the necessity to respond to sanctions imposed by the United States on South Africa for its support of the Palestinian cause.