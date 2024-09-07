MoH in Gaza: The number of victims of Israeli bombing has risen to 40,939 martyrs and 94,616 wounded

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that “the number of victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7 has risen to 40,939 martyrs and 94,616” wounded.

The ministry said in a report that “the Israeli occupation committed 4 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 48 hours, of which 61 martyrs and 162 wounded arrived at hospitals.

It added that “a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency