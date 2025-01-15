Ministry of Interior and Italian Embassy Discuss Illegal Immigration File

Tripoli: A significant meeting took place between the Ministry of Interior and the Italian Embassy to address the ongoing issue of illegal immigration. Major General Noureddine Abu Jarida, Director of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation at the Ministry of Interior, engaged with the security delegate from the Italian Embassy in Tripoli to explore strategies for combating illegal immigration and enhancing security cooperation between Libya and Italy.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions focused on the current programs and procedures within the framework of security cooperation between the two nations. There was also an emphasis on the equipment that Italy plans to send to support Libyan agencies working to combat illegal immigration effectively.

Both parties also deliberated on the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Libyan-Italian joint team, which is specifically tasked with addressing issues related to illegal immigration. This meeting is expected to further solidify the collaborative efforts between Libya and Italy in tackling this pressing issue.