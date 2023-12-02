MIKATI MEETS IN DUBAI WITH FRENCH PRESIDENT, IRISH, ITALIAN and SCOTTISH PRIME MINISTERS

Prime Minister Najib Mikati pursued on Saturday his meetings in Dubai on the sidelines of his participation in the "COP2" Conference, where he conferred with French President Emmanuel Macron on the situation in Gaza and southern Lebanon. Talks also touched on the outcome of the visit by President Macron's envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the deliberations he held with Lebanese officials and leaders. The Prime Minister later held talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, renewing Lebanon's appreciation for Ireland's effective and valuable contribution to the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in the South, hailing "the sacrifices that UNIFIL is making to maintain peace in south Lebanon, ensuring stability for the people of the southern region and for Lebanon as a whole.' PM Mikati met as well with his Italian counterpart, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom he discussed Lebanese-Italian bilateral relations. He later held a meeting with Scottish Prime Minister Hamza Yusuf, praising his position r egarding the Israeli attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon. "The issue of Palestine does not concern the Arabs only, but rather it is an international humanitarian issue in the first place and requires a just and comprehensive solution that preserves the rights of the Palestinians," Mikati underlined. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon