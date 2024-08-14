Mikati, Hochstein discuss Israeli aggression and Gaza ceasefire

Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met with US presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, at the Grand Serail, with US Ambassador, Lisa Johnson, and her accompanying delegation present.

The Lebanese delegation included Foreign Minister, Abdullah Bou Habib, Director General of the Presidency Dr. Antoine Chouciar, and advisors Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mikati stressed the need for increased pressure on Israel to halt its aggression and threats, emphasizing that the key to resolving the conflict lies in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and implementing UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701, which ensures stability in southern Lebanon.

In turn, Hochstein assured that diplomatic efforts were ongoing across various capitals to support the diplomatic resolution advocated by the US, Egyptian, and Qatari presidents.

Moreover, the US envoy mentioned that discussions on this matter would continue in Doha starting tomorrow and will l

ast several days.

Hochstein expressed hope for a ceasefire in Gaza, which he believes will help reduce escalation in southern Lebanon, and reaffirmed that Resolution 1701 remains a guarantee for stability in the region.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon