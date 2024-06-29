(*) MIKATI FROM TYRE MUNICIPALITIES UNION: WE ARE NOT WAITING FOR THIS VISIT TO BE IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE SOUTH, OUR GOAL IS TO PROTECT THE COUNTRY



During his inspection tour in south Lebanon this morning, Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a health-related meeting at the Union of Tyre Municipalities, where he said in response to a question: ‘We are always advocates of peace, and our choice is the choice of peace and the implementation of Resolution #1701.”

Mikati added: “Israel must stop its repeated attacks on Lebanon, stop the war in Gaza, and everyone must implement the International Resolution No. 2735.”

On his visit to the south region today, Mikati affirmed ongoing solidarity with the south and its people regardless of said visit, saying: “We are in full solidarity with them and are always following up on their situation. We are with our people. The resistance is doing its duty, the Lebanese government is doing its duty, and our goal is to protect the country in every sense of the word.”

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon