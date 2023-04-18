REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium),
- Share capital: EUR 4,923,807.45
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 28,661,985 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 28,661,985 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
- 55 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 27,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 100 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 430,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 430,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,293,875 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,293,875 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 700,000 “2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
Contacts:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313
Attachment
