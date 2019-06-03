Thursday, 6/6/2019 | 8:11 UTC+0
Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists

June 6, 2019   

Partners recognized for innovative solutions and making more possible for customers worldwide

REDMOND, Washington, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Award winners and finalists from around the world will be recognized at Microsoft Inspire, July 14–18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 41 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used. The award finalists and winners were selected from more than 2,900 nominations collected from 115 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the world connect and achieve more. I’m truly amazed by each winner and finalist, and I am honored to highlight the incredible work they are doing.”

Additional details on the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards are available in a Microsoft Partner Network blog by Gavriella Schuster: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-our-2019-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists.

Categories, winners and finalists appear below. A complete list, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2019, is available at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

AI and Machine Learning

·  Winner: Crayon Group

·  Finalist: Modis

·  Finalist: eSmart Systems

·  Finalist: AgileThought

 Alliance Global ISV

·  Winner: Finastra

·  Finalist: Sitecore

·  Finalist: Cloudera

·  Finalist: Icertis

 Alliance SI

·  Winner: Infosys

 
Application Innovation

·  Winner: Wapice

·  Finalist: Zure

·  Finalist: Infosys

·  Finalist: Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies

 Automotive

·  Winner: Annata

·  Finalist: 4ward

·  Finalist: Bright Box

·  Finalist: Icertis

 Azure Influencer

·  Winner: Hanu

·  Finalist: SELA

·  Finalist: Sol-Tec

·  Finalist: Navisite
Customer Experience

·  Winner: Quadrasystems.net (India)

·  Finalist: Content and Code

·  Finalist: Insight

·  Finalist: Rackspace

 Data Analytics

·  Winner: Modis

·  Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions

·  Finalist: Pragmatic Works

 

 Data Estate Modernization

·  Winner: Cognizant Technology Solutions

·  Finalist: TimeXtender

·  Finalist: Version 1

·  Finalist: Cognizant Technology Solutions
Datacenter Migration

·  Winner: 10th Magnitude

·  Finalist: 3Cloud

 

 DevOps

·  Winner: 10th Magnitude

·  Finalist: Dimensional Strategies

·  Finalist: InCycle Software

 

 Diversity and Inclusion Changemaker

·  Winner: Reverie Language Technologies

·  Finalist: Dynamic Objects Finalist: DataChangers

·  Finalist: KPMG UK
Dynamics 365 for Business Central

·  Winner: Cooper Parry IT

·  Finalist: Wiise

·  Finalist: NAB Solutions

·  Finalist: Bond Consulting Services

 Dynamics 365 for Customer Service

·  Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies

·  Finalist: Hitachi Solutions Philippines

·  Finalist: DXC Technology

·  Finalist: Cognizant Technologies

 Dynamics 365 for Field Service

·  Winner: Hitachi Solutions

·  Finalist: Velrada

·  Finalist: eCraft

·  Finalist: HSO International
Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations

·  Winner: Sunrise Technologies

·  Finalist: HSO

·  Finalist: Alithya

·  Finalist: Armanino

 Dynamics 365 for Sales

·  Winner: SAGlobal

·  Finalist: KPMG Advisory

·  Finalist: MASAO

·  Finalist: Experlogix

 Dynamics 365 for Talent

·  Winner: FourVision HR Plus

·  Finalist: eBECS

·  Finalist: Elevate HR

·  Finalist: SAGlobal
Education

·  Winner: Edsby

·  Finalist: Insight

·  Finalist: Blackbaud

 

 Financial Services  

·  Winner: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company

·  Finalist: AKA Enterprise Solutions

·  Finalist: Finastra

 Government

·  Winner: Hitachi Solutions

·  Finalist: Planet Technologies

·  Finalist: RapidDeploy

·  Finalist: KPMG
Health

·  Winner: Health Catalyst

·  Finalist: Mozzaz

·  Finalist: Quest Software

·  Finalist: KenSci

 Indirect Provider  

·  Winner: Arrow ECS

·  Finalist: rhipe

·  Finalist: Ingram Micro Mexico

·  Finalist: Crayon Software Experts Spain

 

 Intelligent Communications  

·  Winner: Arkadin

·  Finalist: Tata Communications

·  Finalist: NBConsult

·  Finalist: CDW
Internet of Things

·  Winner: Accenture/Avanade

·  Finalist: Telelink Business Services

·  Finalist: SoftBank Technology

·  Finalist: PTC

 Learning

·  Winner: Global Knowledge

·  Finalist: Shanghai Yungoal Info Tech

·  Finalist: QA

 

 Manufacturing and Resources

·  Winner: PTC

·  Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri

·  Finalist: Hitachi Solutions

·  Finalist: ICONICS
Media and Communications

·  Winner: Aprimo

·  Finalist: Tech Mahindra

·  Finalist: AdPushup

·  Finalist: SAGlobal

 Microsoft CityNext

·  Winner: Bentley Systems

·  Finalist: Meemim

·  Finalist: KPMG Adoxio

·  Finalist: ABB Asea Brown Boveri

 Mixed Reality

·  Winner: PTC

·  Finalist: Kognitiv Spark

·  Finalist: Meemim

·  Finalist: Bentley Systems
Modern Desktop

·  Winner: Glück & Kanja Consulting

·  Finalist: Quadrasystems.net (India) Private

·  Finalist: Catapult Systems

·  Finalist: Dell Technologies

 Modern Workplace Transformation

·  Winner: Phoenix Software

·  Finalist: Accenture/Avanade

·  Finalist: Content and Code

·  Finalist: DXC Technology

 OSS on Azure

·  Winner: HashiCorp

·  Finalist: SNP Technologies

 
Partner for Social Impact

·  Winner: illuminance Solutions Finalist: MISSION CRM

·  Finalist: Sparkrock

·  Finalist: Alianza

 Power BI

·  Winner: Nihilent

·  Finalist: Expose Data

·  Finalist: Catapult Systems

·  Finalist: Campus Management

 PowerApps

·  Winner: Catapult Systems

·  Finalist: C Centric Solutions

·  Finalist: Mercury xRM Limited

·  Finalist: PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies company
Project and Portfolio Management

·  Winner: Wicresoft

·  Finalist: ProActive

·  Finalist: Innovative-e

·  Finalist: Sensei Project Solutions

 Retail

·  Winner: Obase

·  Finalist: Brainpad

·  Finalist: HSO

·  Finalist: JDA Software

 SAP on Azure

·  Winner: Capgemini

·  Finalist: T-Systems

·  Finalist: DXC Technology

 
Security and Compliance

·  Winner: InSpark

·  Finalist: Maureen Data Systems

·  Finalist: Onevinn

·  Finalist: Edgile

 Teamwork

·  Winner: Cloud Productivity Solutions

·  Finalist: Inova Solutions

·  Finalist: Sulava

·  Finalist: Slalom
Argentina Partner of the Year

VU Security

 Armenia Partner of the Year

Dom-Daniel

 Australia Partner of the Year

Modis
Austria Partner of the Year

ITSDONE Holding

 Azerbaijan Partner of the Year

SMART business

 Bahrain Partner of the Year

Almoayyed Computers
Bangladesh Partner of the Year

Corporate Projukti

 Belgium Partner of the Year

Proximus

 Bermuda Partner of the Year

Maureen Data Systems
Bolivia Partner of the Year

SoftwareONE Bolivia

 Bosnia and Herzegovina Partner of the Year

Logosoft

 Brazil Partner of the Year

Brasoftware
Brunei Partner of the Year

Tech One Solutions

 Canada Partner of the Year

Long View

 Cayman Islands Partner of the Year

Kirk Office Equipment
Chile Partner of the Year

GeoVictoria

 China Partner of the Year

SYSTEX China

 Colombia Partner of the Year

Westcon Group Colombia
Costa Rica Partner of the Year

Itco

 Côte d’Ivoire Partner of the Year

INOVA Consulting Services

 Croatia Partner of the Year

Hrvatski Telekom
Curaçao Partner of the Year

Inova Solutions

 Cyprus Partner of the Year

Dot.cy Developments

 Czech Republic Partner of the Year

Unicorn Systems
Dominican Republic Partner of the Year

C-ven Technologies

 Ecuador Partner of the Year

BUSINESS IT

 Egypt Partner of the Year

HITS Technologies
El Salvador Partner of the Year

GBM de El Salvador

 Estonia Partner of the Year

TVG Eesti

 Finland Partner of the Year

Nordcloud
France Partner of the Year

Talentsoft

 Georgia Partner of the Year

UGT

 Germany Partner of the Year

Joint Entry: PHAT CONSULTING, Glück & Kanja Consulting, GAB Enterprise IT Solutions
Greece Partner of the Year

OFFICE LINE

 Guatemala Partner of the Year

Gensa Group

 Honduras Partner of the Year

Sega
Hong Kong SAR Partner of the Year

KBQuest Hong Kong

 Hungary Partner of the Year

T-Systems Magyarorszag

 Iceland Partner of the Year

Advania
India Partner of the Year

G7 CR Technologies India

 Indonesia Partner of the Year

PT Awan Integrasi Sandidata (ViBiCloud)

 Ireland Partner of the Year

Spanish Point Technologies
Israel Partner of the Year

U-BTech Solutions

 Italy Partner of the Year

Var Group

 Jamaica Partner of the Year

Inova Solutions
Japan Partner of the Year

Fujitsu

 Jordan Partner of the Year

Optimiza

 Kazakhstan Partner of the Year

M-SYSTEM
Kenya Partner of the Year

Cloud Productivity Solutions

 Korea Partner of the Year

Zenith & Company

 Kyrgyzstan Partner of the Year

ALBARS
Latvia Partner of the Year

Tilde Sia

 Lebanon Partner of the Year

Exquitech

 Lithuania Partner of the Year

Fortevento
Luxembourg Partner of the Year

Devoteam

 Malaysia Partner of the Year

Rhipe Malaysia

 Malta Partner of the Year

ICT Solutions
Mexico Partner of the Year

Ingram Micro Mexico

 Mongolia Partner of the Year

Mogul Service and Support

 Morocco Partner of the Year

CASANET
Namibia Partner of the Year

Salt Essential IT

 Nepal Partner of the Year

Tech One Global Nepal

 Netherlands Partner of the Year

ICT Automatisering
New Zealand Partner of the Year

Umbrellar

 Nicaragua Partner of the Year

Sega

 Oman Partner of the Year

BAHWAN IT
Pakistan Partner of the Year

Maison Consulting & Solutions

 Panama Partner of the Year

GBM Dominicana

 Paraguay Partner of the Year

OLAM
Peru Partner of the Year

G&S Gestión y Sistemas SAC

 Philippines Partner of the Year

Crayon Software Experts Philippines

 Poland Partner of the Year

Synerise
Portugal Partner of the Year

InnoWave Technologies

 Puerto Rico Partner of the Year

Nagnoi

 Qatar Partner of the Year

Information & Communication Technology
Romania Partner of the Year

Asseco SEE

 Russia Partner of the Year

Awara IT

 Saudi Arabia Partner of the Year

eSense Software
Serbia Partner of the Year

Comtrade System Integration

 Singapore Partner of the Year

Ingram Micro Asia

 Slovakia Partner of the Year

exe
Slovenia Partner of the Year

Adacta

 South Africa Partner of the Year

Mint Management Technologies

 Spain Partner of the Year

CAPSiDE
Sri Lanka Partner of the Year

Tech One Global

 Sweden Partner of the Year

Acando

 Switzerland Partner of the Year

isolutions
Taiwan Partner of the Year

Systex Software & Service

 Thailand Partner of the Year

MFEC Public

 Trinidad and Tobago Partner of the Year

Davyn
Tunisia Partner of the Year

Neoledge

 Turkey Partner of the Year

motiwe

 Uganda Partner of the Year

Britehouse/Dimension Data
Ukraine Partner of the Year

Infopulse

 United Arab Emirates Partner of the Year

Netways

 United Kingdom Partner of the Year

New Signature
United States Partner of the Year

Quisitive

 Uruguay Partner of the Year

Arnaldo C. Castro

 Venezuela Partner of the Year

CONSEIN
Vietnam Partner of the Year

Tech Data Advanced Solutions (Vietnam)

About Microsoft Inspire
Microsoft Inspire provides Microsoft’s partner community with access to key marketing and business strategies, leadership, and information regarding specific customer solutions designed to help partners succeed in the marketplace. Along with informative learning opportunities covering sales, marketing, services, and technology, Microsoft Inspire is an ideal setting for partners to garner valuable knowledge from their peers and from Microsoft. More information can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire.

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg

