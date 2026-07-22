Mavenir Rated Very Strong in GlobalData’s 2026 IMS and Voice Core Competitive Landscape Assessment

Cloud-Native MAVcore platform recognized as a top-tier IMS and Voice Core provider

Mavenir MAVcore – Rated Very Strong by GlobalData Mavenir’s MAVcore Cloud-Native IMS and Voice Services has been rated Very Strong by GlobalData, placing Mavenir among the industry’s top-rated IMS and Voice Core providers.

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the software company building Telco-First, Cloud-Native, AI-by-design mobile networks, today announced that GlobalData has rated its MAVcore Cloud-Native IMS and Voice Services Very Strong in its IMS and Voice Core: Competitive Landscape Assessment (June 2026), placing Mavenir among the industry’s top-rated IMS and Voice Core providers alongside Nokia, ZTE, and Ericsson.

The report evaluated vendors across five dimensions: solution architecture, platform and performance, feature and application support, interoperability, and deployment experience. MAVcore earned a Strong to Very Strong rating in all five.

Source: GlobalData, IMS and Voice Core Competitive Landscape Assessment, June, 2026.

Solution architecture: Very Strong. MAVcore was designed from the ground up as a Cloud-Native, microservices-based IMS purpose-built for VoLTE and 5G voice, with a single unified code base that eases migration from NFV-based deployments to fully containerized versions.

Platform and performance: Very Strong. The highly decomposed architecture scales independently by function, allowing operators to optimize resources per use case and adapt to shifting traffic patterns without degrading performance.

Interoperability: Very Strong. MAVcore delivers proven multi-vendor integration across policy, signaling, media, and device ecosystems, a critical requirement in the multivendor networks most operators run today.

Feature and application support: Strong. MAVcore delivers the core IMS features and supplementary services operators require for VoLTE and 5G voice deployments.

Deployment experience: Strong. Mavenir has grown its voice business to more than 50 customers worldwide, including high-profile greenfield deployments and voice transformation projects with established communications service providers (CSPs).

Beyond the five rated dimensions, GlobalData highlighted Mavenir’s AI roadmap. Mavenir is focused on in-call AI services, including simultaneous translation, agentic SMB assistants, and transcription, targeting what GlobalData identifies as the fastest-growing voice service opportunity. Mavenir’s signaling security, spam detection, and fraud management capabilities add a further layer of differentiation and a foundation for value-added services.

As voice calling evolves from human-to-human interaction to human-to-agent interaction, Mavenir will continue to invest in cloud-native architecture and AI-enabled services that help operators modernize their voice networks and capture new sources of revenue.

“Being recognized as Very Strong by GlobalData validates the investment Mavenir has made in cloud-native voice architecture,” said Sachin Karkala, EVP & General Manager, IMS & RAN, Mavenir. “As operators worldwide decommission legacy networks and look to monetize voice through AI-enabled services, Mavenir’s ground-up cloud-native approach positions our customers to move faster and scale with confidence.”

“Mavenir designed its Cloud-Native IMS solution from the ground up for VoLTE and 5G voice,” said Andy Hicks, Senior Principal Analyst at GlobalData. “That architecture, and the company’s base of more than 50 voice customers worldwide, are among the factors that earned Mavenir a Very Strong rating in this year’s assessment.”

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

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