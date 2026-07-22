LUXEED R7 Dubai Media Test Drive Concludes Successfully, Targeting Premium Mobility Market in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LUXEED hosted a global media test drive for the LUXEED R7 at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Set against real-world urban road conditions across Dubai, media and KOLs from multiple countries put the LUXEED R7 through rigorous testing to validate its cutting-edge intelligent capabilities and premium ride comfort.

Kicking off and concluding at DIFC Gate Village, the standardized urban test route spanned a closed 7.1-kilometre loop incorporating the E11 Highway. The itinerary covered typical Middle Eastern driving scenarios, including low-speed city streets, arterial urban roads and highway interchanges. Attendees gained first-hand insight into the vehicle’s well-balanced performance across metrics such as acceleration, steering handling, brake responsiveness, Highway Navigation Assistance (HNOA) and full-vehicle NVH quietness, alongside its stable ride quality across diverse road surfaces.

Advanced intelligent assistance systems stand as a cornerstone of the LUXEED R7’s premium product credentials. The event spotlighted the model’s flagship intelligent driving technologies, including Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), Automated Parking Assist (APA), Exit Parking Assist (EPA) and Valet Parking Assistance (VPA). Powered by state-of-the-art intelligent algorithms, these functions enable remote vehicle control via a mobile application. After the driver exits the vehicle, the system can independently search for parking spaces, complete fully automatic parking, and execute smart vehicle summoning from parking spots to designated locations, greatly enhancing travel convenience. Media guests tested the full suite of core intelligent features in the exclusive VIP parking lot at DIFC.

On the E11 Highway stretch of the route, participants also trialled the vehicle’s HNOA function. The system delivered steady adaptive cruise following, precise lane centring and seamless cruising control, easing fatigue during long-distance journeys while bolstering comprehensive driving safety for a hassle-free, enjoyable intelligent mobility experience.

Following the hands-on evaluations, global media and regional KOLs unanimously lauded the LUXEED R7’s all-round product strengths. A UAE-based media representative commented: “The LUXEED R7’s SIVP function exceeded all my expectations. Beyond technical specifications, intuitive intelligent experience that solve real daily driving pain points embody the true essence of premium mobility.”

Numerous KOLs echoed this sentiment: “Having attended countless test drives for luxury vehicles in Dubai, the LUXEED R7 delivers a uniquely distinctive experience. Its intelligent features integrate seamlessly into every aspect of driving comfort, perfectly encapsulating the benchmark for contemporary urban premium mobility.”

Upon the conclusion of test drive sessions, all distinguished guests gathered for an exclusive LUXEED dinner for in-depth discussions. Conversations centred on the vehicle’s intelligent performance, premium interior craftsmanship and market adaptability for the Middle East, further amplifying LUXEED’s brand narrative centred on an upscale lifestyle ethos.

The global media test drive showcased Chery Group’s LUXEED R7’s defining strengths in intelligent premium mobility, earning widespread acclaim from global press and elite regional communities for its outstanding on-road performance. Moving forward, LUXEED will maintain its laser focus on premium mobility use cases. The brand will continuously refine intelligent driving technology and elevate premium travel experiences to align closely with the high-standard lifestyle demands of Middle Eastern consumers. By developing mobility solutions tailored to local road conditions and premium driving requirements across the region, LUXEED will further solidify its global brand positioning as a maker of intelligent premium mobility vehicles.

For more information:

LUXEED International Brand Department

Mr. Qiao Jiantao

Email: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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