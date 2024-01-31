Ludwig Enterprises mRNA Bladder Cancer Study to be Launched

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG): A US-based biotechnology company is pleased to announce that the company has received Continuing Review Approval on its planned clinical study from Advarra IRB, Columbia, MD. Ludwig clinical study LL301 is titled: "Using Measurements of mRNA and Elisa- based Cytokine/Protein Indices to Evaluate Pre- and Post-Diagnosis and Treatment Response of Patients with Urothelial Carcinoma of the Bladder".

Marvin S. Hausman MD, CEO, stated: "We have looked forward to the launch of this study and are also pleased to announce that this research and potential breakthrough genetic results in BCG treatment of bladder cancer are covered in a filed international patent application. A personalized patient genetic index will be created to show the presence of bladder cancer as well as evaluate patient response to BCG immunotherapy."

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide. Exousia AI, a wholly owned subsidiary has created an Exosomal Targeted Delivery Platform. This transformational technology will lead to the development of new therapeutics and improve the efficacy of existing treatments.

