Libya’s Haftar ‘preparing troops to fight for Russia’: Kyiv

Published by

Al-Araby

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar has agreed to send troops to fight for Russia’s invading forces in Ukraine, a Facebook post by Ukraine’s armed forces claimed on Sunday. The post alleges that Haftar made an agreement with the Kremlin during his visit to Moscow earlier this month, in which he promised to send Libyan “volunteers” to Ukraine in order to participate in combat operations on the side of the Russian Federation.” ⚡️Ukraine: Russia reaches agreement on hiring Libyan mercenaries. According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has reached an agreement with Libya’s military commander Khalifa Ha…

