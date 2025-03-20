Libyan National Security Committee Rejects Immigrant Resettlement Plans

Tripoli: The National Security Committee of the High Council of State has announced its rejection of attempts to settle immigrants in Libya. The committee firmly opposed any effort to resettle illegal immigrants within the country’s borders.

According to Libyan News Agency, the committee’s stance was declared during a meeting chaired by Abdel Fattah Hablous. Committee members gathered to discuss the ongoing issue of illegal immigration.

The meeting focused on reviewing the rapid and concerning developments related to illegal immigration, which affects Libya’s social and economic spheres and the nation’s demographic structure.