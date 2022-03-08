Libyan National Oil Company suspends production

Published by

TDPel Media

Libyan National Oil Company (NOC) has announced the suspension of oil production from two major fields. According to a statement “production was interrupted after an armed group shut down the valves delivering the crude”. The statement added that the closure is causing losses of 330,000 barrels per day and a daily loss of around 32 million euros. Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011 that Libya has been involved in more than a decade of civil unrest. A parallel government sworn in by Libya’s parliament and seeking to oust the ruling executive in Tripoli was sworn in last Thursday …

