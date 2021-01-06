Libya Welcomes Outcome Of Gulf Summit And Hopes It Will End Negative Interventions In Libya

Tripoli-Libya has welcomed the outcome of the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit held in the Saudi Al Ula city on Tuesday, which it said succeeded in bringing in reconciliation and harmony in the Gulf region and advancing inter-Arab solidarity. This came in a statement issued by the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord, in which it said the ‘Al Ula Summit’ was a step in the right direction. The statement said the Council hoped that the outcome of the summit would help re-unite Arab ranks, and achieve peace and stability in Libya; by ending the negative interventions and removing the difficulties obstructing these goals. The statement stressed the importance of building upon what was achieved; to entrench total commitment to mutual respect of sovereignty and unity of national states, preserving of peace and stability and establishing partnerships between Arab states to achieve social and economic development and promote inter-Arab action. The Head of the Presidency Council congratulated Heads of State of Gulf states on this great achievement, appreciating the role played by the State of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to make this agreement possible.

Source: Libya News Agency