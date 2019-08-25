Libya: Missile hits Tripoli airport car park, grounding flights for three hours

TRIPOLI� A missile hit the car park of Libya's only functioning airport in Tripoli on Saturday, forcing flights to be grounded for almost three hours before operations resumed, the airport said.

The airport said on its website that Mitiga airport was exposed to a missile, coinciding with the arrival of two flights. Nobody was hurt, a witness said.

I was inside the terminal booking a flightthen I heard a massive explosion, a witness said.

There was big chaos and people were trying to escape. ..I saw a number of cars parked in front of terminal damaged.

The attacking forces have been unable to breach Tripoli's southern defences.

Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK