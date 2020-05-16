Monday, 18/5/2020 | 7:18 UTC+0
Libya — COVID-19 Mobility Tracking 1 (16 May 2020)

May 16, 2020   

DTM initiated a bi-weekly assessment component as part of its mobility tracking activities aimed at understanding the impact of Covid-19 related mobility restrictions and curfews on vulnerable mobile populations in Libya. The primary focus of this assessment is not epidemiology or health, but understanding the impact of mobility restrictions on vulnerable populations for whom mobility is critical, such as migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs). This report presents the findings of the first bi-weekly DTM assessment conducted in the last two weeks of April 2020, covering 39 municipalities (baladiya) of Libya with significant IDP and migrant populations.

Source: International Organization for Migration

