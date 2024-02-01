Libsyn Unveils January 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its January 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"More people are tuning into podcasts, and advertising dollars are following suit - and a notable 68% consumers are more willing to consider a product they heard about on a podcast ad. Entering 2024, we're optimistic about the growth of podcast advertising - with more local and regional advertisers embracing the medium and expanding opportunities in programmatic buying," stated Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "We look forward to empowering more creators and advertisers with industry-leading tools to deliver richer audience insights, improved performance outcomes, and increased transparency."

January 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of thousands of shows.

For January 2024, the average CPM rate was $21.69 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is down from December, which is a typical trend during the Q1 ramp up period (December 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.91), and has decreased year-over-year (January 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.21).

The three highest CPM categories in January based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $26

Arts: $26

Education: $24

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, Games, and Leisure, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in January.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

# # #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.