Global Community of Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Specialists to Gather for the 2024 Tandem Meetings

Global experts will share key insights to help healthcare professionals and researchers improve the lives of patients with blood-related disorders.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / The 2024 Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT® and CIBMTR® will bring together the international community of hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy specialists for in-person and virtual programming, Feb. 21-24, 2024, in San Antonio, TX. The Tandem Meetings are jointly hosted by the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy® (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® (CIBMTR).

Each year the Tandem Meetings bring together more than 5,000 attendees to address multidisciplinary aspects of transplantation, and cellular and gene therapy. Specific tracks are customized for many specialized areas of the healthcare field, including nursing, pharmacy, data management, clinical research analysis, pediatric transplantation, and transplant and/or cell therapy center administration. Meeting highlights include:

Six plenary sessions focused on the latest advancements in the biology of relapse in transplant and cell therapy, the future of gene therapy, HLA-mismatched donors, and novel discoveries for transplant and cellular therapies.

Concurrent sessions sharing clinical significance of drugs and treatments, GVHD treatments and prevention, CAR T challenges and opportunities, and more.

Advancement in gene editing and a presentation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the latest gene therapy treatments for Sickle Cell Disease.

Late-breaking abstracts sharing basic science information in immunogenetics, molecular biology, stem cell biology and immunology as it relates to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Poster hall with more than 200 posters showcasing impactful research and findings.

Exhibit Hall time to assess new technologies and the latest products impacting hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy.

"The 2024 Tandem Meetings will bring together the brightest minds in our field," says Miguel-Angel Perales, MD, ASTCT President. "It is truly a collaborative meeting, during which the scientific and clinical communities come together with the goal of advancing care and treatment for patients."

"It can be challenging to translate new evidence into practice," says Michael Verneris, MD, CIBMTR Advisory Committee Chair. "Yet, the Tandem Meetings strive to bring together the healthcare community to share the latest information and how this information translates to improving our patients' health."

The 2024 Tandem Meetings offer multiple registration options. Attendees can choose to either experience the meetings in person or virtually via live stream sessions. All attendees receive access to session recordings and may apply for continuing education credits both during and after the conclusion of the meetings.

More information is available on the Tandem Meetings website. Members of the press are invited to attend the meetings either in person or virtually. Follow #Tandem24 for the latest updates on the 2024 Tandem Meetings.

Contact Information

Jennifer Kasowicz

ASTCT Marketing Director

jkasowicz@astct.org

(312) 673-4970

SOURCE: American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy

View the original press release on newswire.com.