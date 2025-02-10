LIA Challenges Accuracy of UN Panel of Experts Report

LIA: The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) has voiced its objections regarding the recent UN Security Council’s Panel of Experts report, which has been circulated on social media, stating that the report contains inaccurate information and fundamental errors that require correction.

According to Libyan News Agency, the LIA clarified in a statement that the entity responsible for the report operates in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. It noted that the Panel of Experts’ authority is restricted to assisting the Special Committee on Libya by collecting, examining, and analyzing information related to the implementation of freezing measures by the Authority.

The panel confirmed that its role is limited to preparing a report with analyses, opinions, and recommendations reflecting its members’ viewpoints, which are not binding or final. This report is submitted to the Security Council as a decision-making aid.

LIA emphasized that certain report sections contain fallacies and lack impartiality. It has officially responded through a letter to the Chairman of the Special Committee on Libya. The authority pointed out that the report does not level direct accusations but presents a viewpoint differing from those of major international consulting firms, particularly concerning LIA’s investment proposals within an investment plan seeking Special Committee approval.

The LIA highlighted its commitment to transparency and asset protection. It stated that the Panel’s recommendations, adopted by the Security Council in resolution No. 2769/2025, represent a significant achievement, allowing it to employ its assets optimally while they remain frozen, positively impacting asset protection.

The statement also mentioned that some media reactions stemmed from misunderstandings and unfamiliarity with the Panel of Experts’ scope and UN Security Council resolutions, potentially harming LIA’s reputation and strategic plan implementation.

The LIA affirmed its recent successes, particularly in asset protection and preparing audited consolidated financial statements with major international accounting firms, which have become evident to all.

LIA expressed its firm rejection of the report’s incorrect data and requested the Special Committee on Libya to review the Panel of Experts’ methodology, which it claims deviated from its mandate and does not align with the freezing measures’ objectives.