King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Successfully Concludes its Role as a Strategic Healthcare Partner at Global Health Exhibition 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Health Exhibition, held from October 29 to October 31, 2023, proved an outstanding success for the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC).

As a Strategic Healthcare Partner, KFSH&RC showcased groundbreaking initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency across crucial medical domains, encompassing the patient care journey, space research, genetic studies, state-of-the-art radiation therapy techniques, organ transplantation advancements (including a world-first fully robotic living donor transplant), capacity management, and the production of radiopharmaceuticals to attain self-sufficiency within the Kingdom.

On the inaugural day, H.E Dr. Majid Al Fayyadh delivered a keynote address focusing on the promising future of Medical Tourism in the Kingdom, underscoring KFSH&RC’s continuous efforts to enhance services for international patients. “KFSH&RC’s transformative journey into a non-profit institution, primarily focusing on serving patients from the Gulf region, began in 2021. In its inaugural year, the hospital admitted 250 patients, and we’ve since witnessed an impressive 40% annual growth. We aim to extend our care to 10,000 patients by 2030.”

Dr. Yaseen Mallawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer – Healthcare Delivery at KFSH&RC, participated in a panel discussion addressing “Challenges to accelerating the transformation of the Saudi Health Sector,” where he emphasized the hospital’s commitment to prioritizing patients’ functional well-being within a value-based healthcare system.

Muhannad Al Kadi, Chief Corporate Communications & Marketing Officer at KFSH&RC, expressed his delight at the forum’s success, stating, “It was a pleasure to convene with sector leaders, share our vision, and witness the impact of our collaborations. The Global Health Exhibition has been a remarkable platform to explore new opportunities that will further bolster the healthcare landscape in the Kingdom and beyond.”

KFSH&RC’s experts actively engaged in various panel discussions. Dr. Dieter Broering, Executive Director of the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence, shared insights into the potential of cutting-edge surgical technologies to reshape healthcare. Dr. Mohammed Alhamid, Director of the Centre of Healthcare Intelligence, delivered a thought-provoking speech on AI-powered healthcare, shedding light on the future of healthcare intelligence.

Furthermore, the event marked a significant milestone for KFSH&RC as they celebrated their 100th Car-T Cell procedure, a noteworthy achievement in the Middle East. The hospital also received the prestigious “Best Public Services Call Centre of The Year – Critical” award at the Annual Middle East Call Centre 2023 Awards.

On the sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition, KFSH&RC sealed pivotal MoUs. It partnered with SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals, to drive healthcare product development and innovation. King Faisal Specialist Hospital International Holding Company, the investment arm for KFSH&RC, established a strategic partnership with Solutions by STC to enhance the healthcare business landscape and identify mutual growth areas in the sector.

Additional MoUs were signed with Microsoft Arabia, focusing on sustainability and innovation for enhanced patient care, and with the Hevolution Foundation, emphasizing the advancement of longevity and ageing research. KFSH&RC also partnered with Illumina and signed an MoU with Johnson & Johnson, with the primary vision of revolutionizing surgical training in the region.

