Karbala police arrested four people following a gunfight

Detachments of the Hindiyah Police Department in the Holy Karbala Governorate were able to arrest four people after an altercation broke out among them in which a firearm was used.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that the weapons in their possession, which was a Kalashnikov rifle and a pistol, were seized and the necessary legal measures were taken against them and they were referred to the judiciary to receive their just punishment according to the law.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

