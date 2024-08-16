Jordan’s Foreign Ministry denounces ongoing acts of terror by settlers on Palestinians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the ongoing terrorist attacks on Palestinians by the Israeli settlers, the most recent of which took place yesterday in the village of Jit, east of Qalqilya, and left dozens injured as well as serious damage to Palestinian property.

Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry spokesperson, blamed Israel for the attack on the village of Jeit and for allowing settlers to carry out terrorist attacks. He emphasized that Israel, as the occupying power, is solely accountable for these violations and attacks because of its ongoing aggressive unilateral measures that target the Palestinian people, their lands, and their homes by evicting Palestinians from their homes and building settlements.

In keeping with the dangerous escalation seen in the Palestinian territories occupied by extremist settlers since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Ambassador Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom’s total rejection of these attacks and the escalation of settler te

rrorism against the Palestinian people.

In a repeat of his appeal for the international community to accept responsibility and adopt a united front against Israel’s persistent transgressions of international law, Qudah called on the international community to enact punitive measures to put an end to the terrorism of racist settlers.

He also called for protection for the Palestinian people, meeting his rights to a sovereign state on June 4, 1967 lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.

Source : National news agency – Lebanon