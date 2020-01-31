Italian Foreign Minister Discusses With His German And Austrian Counterpart Situation In Libya

Tripoli- Italian Foreign Minister discussed in telephone calls with his German and Austrian counterpart situation in Libya and measures to be taken at EU level post-Berlin conference. They discussed initiatives that could secure compliance with the arms embargo. He stressed Italy's commitment to drive parties to restore truce and go back to dialogue starting with the next meeting of the military committee in Geneva. Italian Foreign Minister stresses that hampering oil production for protracted period is unacceptable and causes a permanent damage to the country's economy and the Libyan people.

Source: Libya News Agency