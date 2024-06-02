“ISLAMIC RESISTANCE” TARGETS ISRAELI AL-SAMAQA, AL-RAMTHA SITES IN OCCUPIED KFAR SHUBA HILLTOPS

The Islamic Resistance announced in a communiqués this evening that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Resistance fighters targeted at 07:08 p.m. today the enemy’s al-Samaqa post in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba, directly hitting it with missile weapons.

It announced in a second communiqué that its fighters also targeted at 07:03 p.m. today the enemy’s al-Ramtha post in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, directly hitting it with missile weapons.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon