‘ISLAMIC RESISTANCE’ TARGETS ENEMY ARTILLERY POSITIONS IN KHIRBET MAAR, ENEMY DRONE



The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this afternoon, indicating that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Resistance fighters targeted at 11:25 a.m. today the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions in Khirbet Maar and the enemy soldiers deployed around it with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.

In another communique, it indicated that after careful monitoring and follow-up of the enemy’s drones that carry out assassinations and target residential houses, the Resistance fighters ambushed a Hormuz 900 drone that was attacking our people and villages, targeting and shooting it down with appropriate weapons as it was circling over Lebanese territory.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon